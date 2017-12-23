Azerbaijan can be proud of its success, says Ivo Josipovic (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.24

Azerbaijan can be proud of its success, said Ivo Josipovic, the former president of Croatia and member of the Board of Trustees at the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

"I have been in Azerbaijan for the first time almost 20 years ago. Today, Azerbaijan looks completely different. From relatively poor state, Azerbaijan in short period showed incredible economic and general social development," Josipovic told Trend.

He stressed that improvement is visible in practically all areas of economic and social life in Azerbaijan.

Josipovic further highlighted the unique tolerant atmosphere existing in the Azerbaijani society.

He noted that in contemporary world, there are so many tensions and hate between different nations and religions.

"The hate prevents many states in development, diminishing human rights and human values. Azerbaijan is one of countries that provides peaceful co-existence and equal rights to people of all ethnicities and religions," he said.

Josipovic noted that this is pre-condition for everlasting peace and constant social and economic development.

