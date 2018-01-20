Ad hoc group for Caspian Sea's legal status to meet in February

20 January 2018 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A meeting of the ad hoc working group on the legal status of the Caspian Sea will be held in February, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said.

Khalafov noted that the technical work on the draft convention in English and other texts should be completed.

He added that the date of the summit to be held in Kazakhstan on adoption of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea should be determined by the organizing country and agreed by other Caspian states.

“Prior to that, the summit was planned to be held in the first half of 2018, but everything depends on Kazakhstan, because the country will host the summit,” said the deputy foreign minister.

