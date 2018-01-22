PACE president: Europeans really concerned about increasing number of conflicts

22 January 2018 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.22

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

The newly-elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Michele Nicoletti, said that Europeans are gravely concerned about the increasing number of conflicts.

"Many of our citizens are disillusioned with politics because they feel it is far removed from their problems and hardships. They are gravely concerned about the future because of the increasing number of environmental challenges and conflicts, and they regard politics as powerless," he said, addressing the PACE winter session.

He noted that at a time of great and dramatic challenges , the PACE must offer a response to nationalist and chauvinistic temptations to close ranks, to centrifugal pressures and to conflicts by reasserting the need for peace and justice on European continent.

” As a pan-European political forum and a statutory body of our Organisation, the Assembly should fully play its role in addressing these challenges. This requires the active involvement of all members and delegations from all 47 member States," he noted.

