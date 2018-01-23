Azerbaijani MP highlights Azerbaijan's tolerance at PACE session

23 January 2018 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan is very sensitive to the issue of rights of the national minorities, in particular their languages, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee for Cultural Affairs Rafael Huseynov said at the PACE session Jan.22.

"Certainly, a careful attitude towards this is necessary in any multinational country, rich in diverse ethnic groups," he said. " Throughout the centuries, representatives of over eighty ethnic groups have resided in Azerbaijan, and the country has historically been a landmark place of fertile multicultural environment. Along with representatives of more than 30 national minorities and ethnic groups, there are representatives of over 40 other nationalities living in Azerbaijan."

"They develop their culture and receive education in their mother tongue, watch programs broadcasted in their languages on radio and TV, as well as publish book and magazines in their languages," Huseynov said.

"Every language is the highest wealth that has been granted to those speaking that language, regardless of how many people speak it. It is a duty to protect, keep alive and develop this wealth and holiness for one human being and for one state as well," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Jagland hails improvement in Azerbaijan’s criminal law
Society 22 January 19:03
PACE president: Europeans really concerned about increasing number of conflicts
Azerbaijan 22 January 16:12
Azerbaijani MP elected PACE VP
Politics 22 January 15:53
Michele Nicoletti elected new PACE President
Azerbaijan 22 January 14:49
Azerbaijani delegation to partake in PACE winter session in new composition
Politics 19 January 20:45
Azerbaijan's PACE delegation to include new members
Politics 5 January 14:57
PACE to elect its President, Commissioner for Human Rights
Azerbaijan 19 December 2017 14:11
PACE Committee says make humanitarian situation of migrants a priority
World 15 December 2017 17:07
PACE committee OKs Azerbaijani MP’s report on ending trade in instruments of torture
Azerbaijan 12 December 2017 23:45
PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Georgia
Georgia 18 November 2017 09:43
Top official: PACE seems to have turned into tool in hands of certain circles
Politics 23 October 2017 16:20
First Vice PM Kubiv talks Ukraine MPs' voting for PACE resolutions on Azerbaijan
Politics 21 October 2017 10:32
Speaker: Council of Europe shows unfair attitude towards Azerbaijan
Politics 20 October 2017 16:08
MP: Azerbaijan must thoroughly analyze relations with PACE
Politics 20 October 2017 15:32
‘Some MPs under someone’s influence vote against Azerbaijan at PACE autumn session’
Politics 20 October 2017 15:11
"Turkish MPs voting against Azerbaijan in PACE regrettable"
Azerbaijan 19 October 2017 15:12
MP: Documents on Azerbaijan prove double standards in PACE
Politics 13 October 2017 20:56
Member of Turkish delegation calls PACE decision on Azerbaijan "scandalous"
Politics 13 October 2017 17:15