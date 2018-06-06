5.5-magnitude quake shakes Azerbaijan

6 June 2018 02:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

The Seismology Center of the National Academy of Sciences distributed official information about the earthquake in the north-west of the country.

According to Trend, referring to the center's website, shocks with the force of 5.5 points were recorded on the territory of Zagatala region.
"The earthquake occurred at 22:40 at a depth of 12 kilometers," the report said.
Underground shocks were also felt in the northeast of Armenia, Georgia and Dagestan.

