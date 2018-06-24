"Turkish Stars" aviation group arrived in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

8 F-5 aircrafts, the part of the aviation group of Turkish Air Force, arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in celebrations dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Trend reported citing Minisrty of Defence.

It should be pointed out that demonstration flights of 2 F-16 and 8 F-5 aircrafts belonging to the "Solo Turk" and "Turkish Stars" aviation groups of the Turkish Air Force will be conducted on June 26 at 12.30.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news