Georgia hosts conference to mark 101-year friendship with Azerbaijan

22 June 2019 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Famous public figures, journalists and political scientists of Georgia, as well as representatives of mass media and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from Azerbaijan, gathered in Tbilisi at a conference entitled “From 101-year-old friendship to a strategic partnership: Georgia-Azerbaijan,” reports Trend with reference to newsgeorgia.ge.

The event was organized by the public association for youth education "Kyzylbash" with the support of the Council on State Support to NGOs under the Auspices of the President of Azerbaijan jointly with the Information Center of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Georgia. The conference was held at Mirza Fatali Akhundov Museum of Azerbaijani Culture.

Speaking at the conference, Agil Alesker, chairman of the association "Kyzylbash" and head of the Yeni Chag media group, noted that with the support of the Council on State Support to NGOs, a documentary movie about Khojaly genocide was made. He thanked everyone who implemented this project.

The first secretary of the Azerbaijani embassy in Georgia Vugar Mustafayev emphasized the important role of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in strengthening the Azerbaijani-Georgian partnership.

At a conference, reports were also presented by political scientists and representatives of mass media, science and culture of the two countries.

