Caspian green ports of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan aim for next level

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

The OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities Co-ordinator together with the Director of the Port of Baku launched the project Promoting Green Ports and Connectivity in the Caspian Sea Region, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the port.

The project aims to support Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in strengthening green ports and connectivity in the Caspian Sea Region. Feasibility studies, expert workshops and delegation visits to leading international green ports will explore how to make best use of renewable energy, digitalization and trade and transport facilitation to promote sustainable connectivity.

The project will be implemented in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, UNECE and leading private sector experts.

During a workshop on digitalization held with the Port of Baku, participants discussed plans to establish a digital platform to facilitate data exchange between Caspian Sea Ports in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. At the trade facilitation workshop, participants discussed how the ports would benefit from reduced border crossing times and enhanced co-operation between authorities.

"The new Port of Baku completely operates in line with the modern standards," said the Director-General of the Port of Baku, Dr. Taleh Ziyadov.

"The co-operation between the Port of Baku and the OSCE, and the sister ports of the Caspian region which starts today is another crucial step in administering further environmental protection and accelerating more efficient and timely data exchange in the Caspian region."

The Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, Vuk Žugić, said that through this innovative regional project, the OSCE will make a contribution to strengthening sustainability, connectivity, security and economic growth in the Caspian Sea region. "Producing more energy with less emission has become a major concern for a sustainable future. Renewable energy and energy efficiency are part of the answer to reduce the environmental footprint of the way we produce and consume energy. It is the way to go," he said.

Ambassador Kamil Khasiyev, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Director of Regional Security, said that this project will address the facilitation of trade and transport between the three ports and the wider region, including other Central Asian States.

"This project of the OSCE will serve as a concrete example of its relevance and value for enhancing regional security, stability and prosperity."

Daniel Kroos, OSCE Energy Security Senior Programme Officer, said that economies in the region are likely to experience significant economic growth over the coming decades, sparked by growth in Asia and political and economic reforms.

"The growing interdependence and stronger economic relations in the region provide an opportunity for increased collaboration on international and regional security and the need for a comprehensive approach encompassing energy, digital aspects and transport infrastructure to accommodate the fast-growing trade between Asia and Europe," he said.

The OSCE’s work in this field is aligned with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and contributes to a range of Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 7, "Affordable and Clean Energy", SDG 9, "Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure", and SDG 17, "Global Partnerships".

The project is financially supported by Azerbaijan, Germany, Italy and Iceland.

