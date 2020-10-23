Azerbaijan has enough armored vehicles in its arsenal, uses them in operational situations - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

Trend:

The statements made by the official of Armenian ministry of defense about the alleged loss of a large number of armored vehicles and auto vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijan Army in the fighting indicate that Armenian MoD is completely incognizant of the operational conditions, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Oct. 23.

The information has nothing to do with reality and is misinformation designed to appease the frightened Armenian society, the Ministry said.

"It is enough to watch the videos provided by Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense to determine which side destroyed how many military vehicles and how many are left.

Azerbaijani army has enough armored vehicles to strike the Armenian armed forces and they are applied in accordance with the decision of the command depending on the terrain, operational situation, various tactical methods and techniques," the Ministry said.