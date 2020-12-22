Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief tests positive for coronavirus, in critical condition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Samir Ali- Trend:

Editor-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu (Rahimov) tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), Trend reports on Tuesday.

Hafizoglu was placed in the ‘Yeni Clinic’ in Baku city.

According to the attending physician, on Dec. 22 the condition of Rufiz Hafizoglu worsened significantly, the oxygen saturation of the lungs was at 55 percent.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the clinic, information about his condition will be provided additionally.

We once again urge everyone to carefully observe the quarantine rules. The basic rules of protection from coronavirus, which the whole world is now fighting against, is to wear a mask, keep social distance, and use disinfectants.

At the first symptoms of the disease, it is necessary, by self-isolating, to immediately consult a doctor in order to protect yourself and your environment.