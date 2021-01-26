Demining of Azerbaijan's liberated lands continues (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
Trend:
The process of demining the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation continues, Trend reports.
Trend TV presents footage of the process of clearing mines in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district.
Footage:
Latest
Russia to directly participate in efforts to unblock economic, transport ties in S. Caucasus - Lavrov
Clearing of mines, unexploded ordnance continuing in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VİDEO)
President Aliyev receives French Minister of State attached to Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (PHOTO)
President Aliyev receives Rashad Nabiyev in video format on his appointment as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies (PHOTO)