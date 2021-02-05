Azerbaijan’s YASHAT Fund invites ophthalmologists from Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s YASHAT Fund invited ophthalmologists from Israel to Azerbaijan for the treatment of servicemen with ocular injuries during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, head of the Fund, veteran of the Nagorno-Karabakh war Elvin Huseynov told Trend on Feb. 5.

“The medical staff will arrive in Azerbaijan till late February,” Huseynov said. "About 10 ophthalmologists from Israel will arrive in Azerbaijan till the end of this month. They will examine the servicemen with eye injuries or who have lost eyes and will make an appropriate decision.”

“If necessary, the servicemen will be operated on in the country, in case of necessity, the operation can be conducted abroad,” the head of the Fund added. “Israeli doctors will make the decision.”