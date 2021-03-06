Azerbaijan shows footage from Zangilan's Garadere village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.3
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has shared video footage from Garadere village of Zangilan district liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Mar.6 referring to the ministry.
The footage:
