Azerbaijan rebuilding houses destroyed by Armenians in Aghdam district (VIDEO)

Aghdam, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

The private residential houses, destroyed as a result of missile and artillery shelling of the Armenian Armed Forces during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, are being rapidly built.

Trend TV film crew visited Chemenli and Tezekand villages in Aghdam district, watched the construction process and talked to the owners of the destroyed houses.

VIDEO: