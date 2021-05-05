Azerbaijan wraps up investigation on Lebanese mercenary who fought in Karabakh on Armenian side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor's General Office and the State Security Service disseminated information about a Lebanese citizen, who fought in Karabakh on the Armenian side, Trend reports on May 5 referring to the Prosecutor's General Office.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

“A criminal case was initiated by the Main Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani State Security Service upon the relevant articles of the Criminal Code on the fact of participation of a citizen of the Lebanese Republic Viken Eulcekjian and other people as mercenaries in terrorist activity against Azerbaijani citizens as part of an organized group,” the message said.

“The investigation has ended,” the message said. “The investigative bodies revealed that 42-year-old citizen of the Lebanese Republic, resident of Beirut Viken Eulcekjian initially accepted the offer of citizen of the Lebanese Republic Ovak Kikiyan on September 29, 2020 to take part in military operations in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as a mercenary for $2,500.”

“For this purpose, on the same day, together with other people as part of an organized group, Viken Eulcekjian deliberately crossed the guarded state border of Azerbaijan from the Armenian territory outside the checkpoints and arrived in the territory where other mercenaries were staying,” the message said.

“Eulcekjian was charged under Articles 114.3 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (participation of a mercenary in a military conflict or military operation), 214.2.1 (terrorism committed by a group of people upon preliminary conspiracy, an organized group or criminal association (organization)), 318.2 (illegal crossing state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the message said.

“A measure of restraint was chosen in the form of arrest upon a court decision,” the message said. “The indictment in the criminal case was confirmed and sent to the court for consideration on May 5, 2021.”