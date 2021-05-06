Azerbaijan to completely clear "Victory Road" to Shusha city of mines soon

Fuzuli, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The "Victory Road" to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city will be completely cleared of mines within 2-3 days, Trend reports on May 6 referring to Idris Ismayilov, head of the department of the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan.

“So far, the demining work on 16 projects has been completed,” Ismayilov said. "The 10-kilometer road to Sugovushan settlement, the territories on which the Fuzuli-Hadrut and Fuzuli-Shusha power transmission lines were built, have been completely cleared of mines.”

“Currently, the work on 19 projects is underway, including railways and highways,” the head of the department added. “The demining process on the Barda-Aghdam and Fuzuli-Zangilan railway lines is also underway. The Fuzuli-Shusha road is being cleared of mines."