Lack of minefield maps delays mine clearance - Trend TV

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, May 8

Trend:

Non-provision of minefield maps by Armenia delays the work on mine clearance in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, representatives of the Mine Action Agency told Trend’s Karabakh Bureau.

According to the representatives, the process of demining the liberated lands continues at an accelerated pace, and every day hectares of the territory are cleared of mines.

On May 8, journalists watched the demining process in the Fuzuli district. The agency employees showed them several methods of mine clearance: manual, mechanical, and with the help of specially trained dogs.

The employees said that in the near future new equipment for demining will be delivered to Azerbaijan. According to them, the biggest problem that delays their work is the failure to provide maps of minefields by the Armenian side.

The Agency Supervisor Madat Mammadov noted that many of the territories are heavily mined.

"The mines are installed very close to each other. We are tasked with checking every inch of land. It takes time. If we had maps of minefields, we would search in specific places and the work would move faster," added Mammadov.

The Fuzuli district and other territories had been liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).