Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of new school in Shusha (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has allocated three million manat ($1.8 million) for the construction of a new school in Shusha city, Trend reports on May 8 referring to the presidential order on the measures in connection with the construction of a new secondary school in Shusha city.

In accordance with the document, three million manat ($1.8 million) is initially allocated from the presidential reserve fund envisaged in the Azerbaijani state budget for 2021 to the Ministry of Education to design and build the Shusha city secondary school # 1 for 960 pupils.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to ensure funding in the amount specified in this order while the Cabinet of Ministers.