Azerbaijani president visits monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited on May 10 the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the center of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.
