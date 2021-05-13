Collection of notes of Azerbaijani composers presented at Shusha Music Festival (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on May 12 - 17:06)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

The 'Ebedi imzalar' collection, prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, consisting of notes of works by outstanding representatives of the Azerbaijani composing school, was presented at Azerbaijan’s Shusha Music Festival, Trend reports on May 12.

The project was initiated by First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva. It was disclosed for people by President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, as a gift on the occasion of the announcement of Shusha as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The notes of works by prominent representatives of the Azerbaijani composer school were published within the project for the first time in the form of a collection. The collection includes the notes of the works by six outstanding representatives of the Azerbaijani composing school, namely, Asaf Zeynalli, Jevdet Hajiyev, Fikret Amirov, Gara Garayev, Niyazi and Vasif Adigozalov.

Some 71 collections of works by six composers have been published within the project. Moreover, 12 folders with notes of solo works of some symphonic and instrumental chamber music for various instruments have been added to the collection.

Among the works in the collection, there are samples published for the first time. The notes of some works were published during the Soviet period and most of them contained big typographical errors. These works were edited with the participation of the professional staff involved in the project by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The notes of the works were found in the archives of Azerbaijan and other countries and were also selected and republished by comparing the authors 'manuscripts with the participation of the composers' heirs.

The collection is important from the point of view of preserving the traditions of Azerbaijani music, the works of the Azerbaijani composers and their popularization among the new generation.