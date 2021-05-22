Reconstruction work underway in center of Azerbaijan's Agdam (PHOTO)
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 22
By Aslan Mammadli - Trend:
Work on dismantling and reconstruction has begun in the central part of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city (liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).
The work is being carried out at a high pace.
Trend presents the photographs from the scene as below:
