Reconstruction work underway in center of Azerbaijan's Agdam (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan 22 May 2021 16:03 (UTC+04:00)
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Aslan Mammadli - Trend:

Work on dismantling and reconstruction has begun in the central part of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city (liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

The work is being carried out at a high pace.

Trend presents the photographs from the scene as below:

