Azerbaijan shares updated info on mine clearance in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan cleared an area of 178 hectares from mines and unexploded ordnance on the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the agency weekly report on the work carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

From May 24 through May 29, the agency neutralized 90 anti-personnel and 14 anti-tank mines, as well as 75 unexploded ordnance.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.