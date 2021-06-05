Third practice session in F1 class kicks off in Baku within Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the third practice session in the Formula 1 class has started in Baku, Trend reports.

The race, which is attended by 10 teams, will last one hour.

In the afternoon, the Formula 1 qualification will take place.

On June 4, races within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started in Baku, and will last until June 6.