Azerbaijan holds meeting of Coordination Headquarters (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:17)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

A meeting of the Coordination Headquarters, created upon the order of the president of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020, to resolve the issues in a centralized manner in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, was held, Trend reports on June 10.

While opening the meeting, head of the Presidential Administration and the Coordination Headquarters, Samir Nuriyev, stressed the visits of the president of Azerbaijan to Shusha and Aghdam last month, adding that during these visits, the president reviewed the restoration and reconstruction work, took part in a number of groundbreaking ceremonies and gave the necessary instructions.

Nuriyev stressed that the Headquarters in its daily activity is guided by specific instructions from the president and assigned tasks.

During the meeting, the reports on the situation in connection with the implementation of one of the main priorities in the liberated territories, namely, the projects for demining, urban planning and transport and communication infrastructure, the measures being taken in the field of management and efficient use of water resources, inventory of historical and cultural monuments, protection of these monuments, social protection of family members of martyrs, war-disabled, wounded, veterans and war veterans were heard and the necessary instructions were given.

The main goal of the Headquarters is to mobilize and efficiently use all resources to implement the task set by the president of Azerbaijan to restore and reconstruct the liberated lands in accordance with the highest standards.