Azerbaijan Media Development Agency to provide journalists with certificates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

A unified media register will be created in Azerbaijan and the Media Development Agency will issue certificates to journalists, Trend reports on July 2 referring to executive director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov.

“The requirements, which will be issued on a voluntary basis to journalists who meet the established requirements, will be determined in connection with these certificates,” Ismayilov added.