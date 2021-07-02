Azerbaijan Media Development Agency to provide journalists with certificates
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
A unified media register will be created in Azerbaijan and the Media Development Agency will issue certificates to journalists, Trend reports on July 2 referring to executive director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov.
“The requirements, which will be issued on a voluntary basis to journalists who meet the established requirements, will be determined in connection with these certificates,” Ismayilov added.
Latest
Reporters Without Borders rep in Sweden posts article on death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar
Stable operation of Aktau-Baku-Aktau feeder line contributes to increase in cargo transportation via TITR
Azerbaijani Air Force completes last stage of "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Russian companies interested in participating in Azerbaijan's "smart" projects - ministry (Exclusive)