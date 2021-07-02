Azerbaijan Media Development Agency discusses projects under implementation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The projects being implemented by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency are the support projects, Trend reports on July 2 referring to executive director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov.

“This support cannot cover all the expenses of the media outlet, so it is aimed at providing the required funds,” the executive director added.

"Proceeding from the results of the meetings that we hold while organizing these competitions, the needs of the media are assessed and decisions are made,” Ismayilov added. “Almost all media appeals to us emphasize the need for such support.”

“Besides funding, the proposals on the implementation of the projects to develop human resources were also obtained,” the executive director added. “We are also taking measures in this sphere. The ongoing projects are only a small part of the projects planned for the future."