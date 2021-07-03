Azerbaijan's National Assembly of Youth Organizations appeals to int'l organizations on pollution of Okhchuchay river by Armenia (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

The National Assembly of Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan has applied to international organizations regarding the pollution of the transboundary Okhchuchay River flowing through the country by Armenia, Trend reports.

The youth organizations of Azerbaijan informed the international community about the constant pollution of the transboundary Okhchuchay River by Armenia and the fact that the pollution of the river directly threatens the quality of water resources used by the population of Azerbaijan.

Also, the pollution of the Okhchuchai River poses a serious threat to biodiversity, the environment and human health, the appeal says.

The appeal reads that the Armenian government is responsible for what is happening in the context of environmental security in the region.

The authors of the appeal called on international organizations to express a decisive position so that Armenia does not pollute the environment with harmful waste, stop endangering nature, as well as the health and safety of the population, in particular the younger generation.

The appeal emphasizes that this is the only way to ensure the strengthening of confidence, environmental security and the establishment of lasting peace in the region.