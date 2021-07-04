Greece exempts nationals of Azerbaijan from entry restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday added five countries to the list of countries whose citizens are exempted from entry restrictions to Greece, Trend reports citing Greek City Times.

CAA’s current entry-ban notam was also extended to Thursday July 8.

Permanent residents of the European Union and the Schengen area are exempted from this notam, as are citizens of the following countries: Albania, Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America. The five newest additions include Azerbaijan, Armenia, Jordan, Moldova and Brunei.

All persons arriving in Greece from these countries must either have a certificate (in English) issued by the relevant authority in their country of departure that they have completed coronavirus vaccination at least 14 days before arrival. Alternatively, they can also provide a negative result of a PCR test for Covid-19 done in the last 72 hours before arrival, or a negative rapid test done up to 48 hours ahead of arrival to Greece.

The current notam came into effect on May 14.