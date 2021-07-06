Members of working groups of Coordination HQ and journalists visit Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan and Aghdam district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

A trip of members of the working groups on energy and ecology of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters and media representatives to Sugovushan settlement of Tartar and Aghdam districts began on July 6, Trend reports.

The Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters was created in connection with the centralized solution of issues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation

The Deputy head of the department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Nusrat Suleymanov is accompanying them during the trip.

Suleymanov said that during the trip it is planned to review the reservoir and power plants in Sugovushan.

“The "Aghdam-1" and "Aghdam-2" substations will be also reviewed,” Suleymanov said. “Then a joint meeting of the working groups will be held.”

The Coordination Headquarters, created upon the order of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020, is led by the head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.