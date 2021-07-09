Phosphorus munitions found in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:46)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

The National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan has begun to clean the former ammunition depot in Jabrayil district on the basis of the appeal of the State Border Service since July 3, 2021, the Agency told Trend on July 9.

During the operations being carried out by the specialists of the agency to clean up the territory, 157 unexploded ordnance, 1,185 shells of various calibers, 5 kilograms of explosives, and 17 phosphorus shells for an 82-mm mortar were found.

The use of white phosphorus ammunition by the Armenian Armed Forces against civilians both during the hostilities in April 2016 and during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh War has been confirmed by facts. The discovery of 17 white phosphorus mortar shells once again proved Armenia's hostile intentions towards the civilians.

The use of white phosphorus munitions against civilians, facilities, forests, or arable land is prohibited by Protocol III to the 1980 UN Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons Which May Be Deemed to Be Excessively Injurious or to Have Indiscriminate Effect in accordance with international humanitarian law.

While deliberately striking civilian facilities in Azerbaijan by using white phosphorus munitions, which have enormous destructive power, Armenia grossly violated the Geneva Conventions of 1949, in particular, its obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights, which have been enshrined in the Fourth Geneva Convention.

White phosphorus is extremely flammable. Being in a liquid state, it easily sticks to any surface and causes a fire. The combustion temperature of phosphorus munitions exceeds 1200 ° C and white phosphorus causes severely painful burns.

The suffocating and poisonous gases which are formed during the fire, the inhalation of which lead to severe poisoning and even death, become an additional damaging factor.