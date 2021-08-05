Azerbaijan commissions several objects of Ground Forces Command (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.5

Trend:

Measures to create a military infrastructure meeting modern standards and to organize the troop service, are being continued through instruction of Azerbaijan’s President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and within the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports on Aug.5 referring to the Defense Ministry.

In order to fulfill the relevant order of the President of Azerbaijan on the establishment of a command of the Land Forces, Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited several commissioned military command facilities.

First, flowers were laid at the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev on the territory of the military unit, and the memory of the great leader was honored.

The defense minister viewed the building of the headquarters of the Ground Forces Command. He was informed that the headquarters has points designed for automated control systems of military operations and troops in the conditions of modern combined arms combat, as well as training and office premises.

Then Hasanov got acquainted with the conditions created in the administrative buildings of the directorates that are part of the command, as well as in the soldiers' barracks and the firing camp.

The head of the ministry gave appropriate instructions to further improve the social, living and service conditions of the personnel of military units.