Azerbaijan's female karateka reaches semifinals at Tokyo 2020 (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 11:29
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
Azerbaijan's female karateka Irina Zaretska (61+ kg) reached semifinals by gaining third victory in four bouts within group competitions at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports on Aug. 7.
In the final group bout Zaretska defeated Meltem Hocaoğlu (Turkey) with a 4-1 score.
Earllier, she gained victory over Silvia Semeraro from Italy (3-2). Prior to this bout, she defeated Ayumi Uekusa (Japan).
