Sea Cup competition participants perform artillery shooting at aerial target (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.2
Trend:
The crews of the warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran performed the exercise ‘Artillery shooting at an aerial target’ during the ‘Sea Cup’ competition, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
At this stage, the teams were instructed to destroy the air target with artillery shooting after dropping an aerial bomb onto the ship from a mock enemy plane,
The naval sailors performed the assigned tasks in a highly professional manner.
