Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Russia due to plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10

Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed condolences to Russia in connection with the plane crash in Tatarstan, said the message in the Twitter page of MFA, Trend reports.

"We express our most sincere and deepest condolences to all the people of the Russian Federation, the families and relatives of those killed as a result of the parachutists plane crash in the Republic of Tatarstan."