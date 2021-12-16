Azerbaijan begins paving Khudaferin-Gubadly-Lachin highway (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

first version posted on 18:52

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

The work has been launched to pave Azerbaijan’s Khudaferin-Gubadly-Lachin highway, Trend reports.

The length of the Khudaferin-Gubadly-Lachin highway, which originates from the section of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Agbend-Zangezur trunk road, passing near the Khudaferin reservoir, is 56.4 kilometers. The construction of a new road with a length of 14 kilometers from the village of Khanlyg to the city of Gubadli is also underway. The total length of these roads is 70.4 kilometers.

According to the order of the head of state, the Khudaferin-Gubadly-Lachin highway is being built in accordance with the I technical level with 4 traffic lanes, taking into account the development plan of Karabakh. Currently, the road is widening and profiling, as well as the construction of a new roadbed with a width of 21.5 meters. The width of the roadway will be 14 meters, and the width of the sections will be 2x2 meters.

As part of construction work on the 37-kilometer section of the Khudaferin-Gubadly-Lachin road, work is underway to build an earth bed. In accordance with the requirements of the "Building codes and regulations" on the 10-kilometer section of the road, work has been completed to raise and expand the soil layer to the level of natural relief, and on the 4 km section, where the roadbed is ready, for the construction of the road base. At this site, work has already begun on the laying of an asphalt concrete pavement.

Also, work is underway on the construction of round pipes and rectangular water crossings in order to ensure the transfer of water according to the project, as well as 5 new road bridges on the main road. Bridges are being built approximately on the 10th, 22nd, 32nd, and 38th kilometers of the main road, as well as on the first kilometer of the road leading to the city of Gubadli.

In addition, the construction of a road junction continues at the intersection of the Khanlyg-Gubadli road. 26 round, 8 rectangular pipes, and 9 underground passages have already been built, a 188-meter support wall has been built.

Considering the scope of work and the order to complete the project in a short time construction work is carried out jointly by the State Agency for Highways of Azerbaijan "Road Operation No. 37" LLC and as a subcontractor Anonymous Company Tic. and Polat Yol Yapı San Turkey.

The new Khudaferin-Gubadly-Lachin highway passes through the territories of the liberated Zangilan, Gubadli, and Lachin regions. The road covers more than 30 settlements of the indicated regions, including the cities of Gubadli and Lachin.