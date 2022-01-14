Agreements reached with Ukraine today will allow Azerbaijan to ensure its food security to greater extent - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan 14 January 2022 19:39 (UTC+04:00)
Agreements reached with Ukraine today will allow Azerbaijan to ensure its food security to greater extent - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Agreements reached with Ukraine today will allow Azerbaijan to ensure its food security to a greater extent, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a joint statement with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Trend reports.

Will be updated

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Haldor Topsoe continues negotiation on building chemical plants in Turkmenistan
Haldor Topsoe continues negotiation on building chemical plants in Turkmenistan
Georgia renovating road infrastructure, backed by World Bank
Georgia renovating road infrastructure, backed by World Bank
Iran sees record number of applicants registered for National Housing Movement Plan
Iran sees record number of applicants registered for National Housing Movement Plan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Moscow welcomes ‘progress’ on Iran nuclear deal Nuclear Program 21:05
Armenia creates working group for construction of section of Zangezur corridor Armenia 20:07
This visit to Ukraine will be good basis for coming years - President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan 20:00
For first time in seven years, our trade turnover with Azerbaijan has reached about $1 billion - Ukrainian President Politics 19:52
Very serious progress has been made in Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations - President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan 19:46
Agreements reached with Ukraine today will allow Azerbaijan to ensure its food security to greater extent - President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan 19:39
Ukraine and Azerbaijan have been successfully cooperating for many years - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 19:37
We have new plans with Ukraine in energy sector - President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan 19:36
Visitor entrance through Georgian Batumi, Poti, Kulevi ports down Georgia 19:31
Foreign exchange assets of Kazakhstan's National Fund increased Business 19:29
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:56
Azerbaijan confirms 653 more COVID-19 cases, 488 recoveries Society 18:49
National Bank of Kazakhstan talks about impact of interventions on volume of gold and foreign exchange assets Kazakhstan 18:22
Turkmen enterprise looking to export craft bags Business 18:18
Azerbaijani ambassador advises French MPs to read full text of President Ilham Aliyev's interview Politics 18:18
Working visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Ukraine ends Politics 18:06
VAT for medical services in Azerbaijan can be refunded - State Tax Service Economy 18:06
Georgia records growth in visitors from Kazakhstan Georgia 18:05
Kazakhstan unveils trade turnover with major CIS partners Business 18:04
Lunch hosted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in honor of President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:51
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 17:46
German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunge of 4.6% in 2020 Europe 17:44
Russia hopes security guarantee talks with US to go on — Lavrov Russia 17:41
Kazakh Gas Processing Plant opens tender to buy spare parts for turbocharger Tenders 17:39
Some changes to Azerbaijani Tax and Labor Codes aimed at strengthening control over taxpayers - PwC Economy 17:37
In medium-term oil and gas to remain one of main energy carriers - PwC Oil&Gas 17:27
New thermal power plant in Tashkent region of Uzbekistan begins supplying electricity Uzbekistan 17:24
Kazakhstan sees growth in production, import volumes of associated petroleum gas Oil&Gas 17:18
USAID to support projects for handicraft enterprises in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:13
Kazakhstan increases production volume of oil, petrochemicals Oil&Gas 17:11
Turkmen branch of CNPC Chuanqing Drilling Engineering to purchase car tires and batteries via tender Tenders 16:58
Georgia sees increase in potato exports Georgia 16:55
Turkish Foreign Ministry talks negotiations between emissaries of Ankara, Yerevan Turkey 16:54
Azerbaijani PM sends letter to Turkish vice president on 30-year anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties Politics 16:44
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Presidents make press statements (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:35
Number of real estates bought by Azerbaijani citizens in Turkey up in 2021 Turkey 16:34
Azerbaijan-Ukraine documents signed in presence of President Ilham Aliyev and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:23
Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency, UkraineInvest agree on co-op (PHOTO) Business 16:19
Georgia boosts its honey exports Georgia 16:18
Preparation for meeting of Council of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in Kazakhstan continues - chairperson Kazakhstan 16:17
Uzbekistan expects energy demand to double by 2030 Uzbekistan 16:00
Iran sees increase in petrochemical production Business 15:53
UN shares GDP growth forecast for Georgia in 2022-2023 Georgia 15:44
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Presidents hold meeting in expanded format (VIDEO) Politics 15:36
Processes launched in '3+3' format are very important - Russian FM Politics 15:35
Turkey and Azerbaijan to continue co-op in all spheres – Turkish presidential administration Politics 15:28
Uzbekistan Airways to resume flights to number of Kazakh cities Uzbekistan 15:24
Turkmen factory shares cotton yarn production data Business 15:23
Iran eyes economic opportunities in Syria Business 15:22
Electricity demand growth expectations revised down Oil&Gas 15:12
Rapidly growing renewables to almost match moderate demand growth in 2022-2024 Oil&Gas 15:10
Kazakhstan reports monthly decrease in foreign exchange reserves Finance 14:54
Khizi-Absheron power plant means higher export revenues for Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:52
Russian FM talks meeting of Turkish, Armenian special representatives Turkey 14:47
Russia records another 24,952 coronavirus recoveries Russia 14:47
UN forecasts decline of consumer price inflation in Uzbekistan in 2022 Uzbekistan 14:43
Verbal agreement on establishment of commission for delimitation of Azerbaijan-Armenia border reached Politics 14:17
Odisha doctors operate on baby to remove 'World's First Bony Tail in Thoracic Region' Other News 14:00
UN expects Turkmenistan’s GDP to grow in 2022-2023 Finance 13:56
Russia stands for rapid delimitation of borders between Azerbaijan, Armenia – FM Politics 13:45
Azerbaijan to open DOST center in Shusha by end of 2022 Society 13:40
Russia to convey Armenia's proposals to Azerbaijan regarding demarcation commission - Lavrov Politics 13:40
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Presidents hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:39
Azerbaijan, Turkey may achieve bigger bilateral trade turnover via shorter route between two countries - TRACECA Transport 13:21
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction medium-term gov't bonds Finance 13:19
Google shows faith in office with $1 billion London deal US 13:11
New EU gas strategic storage policy to require overhaul of regulations Oil&Gas 13:08
President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Ukraine for working visit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:01
Meeting of special envoys to normalize Turkish-Armenian relations kicks off in Moscow Armenia 12:56
Haldor Topsoe continues negotiation on building chemical plants in Turkmenistan Construction 12:47
UK economy finally bigger than before pandemic in November Europe 12:41
Pfizer says it applied for Japan gov't approval for oral COVID-19 drug US 12:38
Azerbaijan Army conducts training-methodological sessions with staff of Personnel Bodies (PHOTO) Society 12:37
Overview: Azerbaijan and Ukraine entering new stage of economic development? Politics 12:24
Azerbaijan's Agricultural Ministry names priorities for 2022 Business 12:16
Azerbaijan discloses state budget revenues through privatization of state property Economy 11:40
Georgia shares data on trade turnover in 2021 Georgia 11:30
TAP reveals volume of gas supplies to Italy Oil&Gas 11:24
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Israeli President Isaac Herzog Politics 11:22
SOCAR strengthens safety measures due to sharp weather deterioration Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijani ASCO suspends operation of its ships due to stormy weather Transport 11:21
10 million people expected to participate in first-ever global Surya Namaskar programme Other News 11:12
Anglo Asian Mining's profits in Azerbaijan grow to record level Economy 11:12
Khizi-Absheron wind farm to increase overall energy security of Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:09
Kazakh national postal opens tender for transport via railways Business 11:07
Azerbaijani oil prices slightly down Oil&Gas 11:07
Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 14 Georgia 11:06
Azerbaijani banks start blocking payments to online bookmakers, casinos Economy 11:05
Belarus discloses data on export of butter to Azerbaijan Economy 11:01
Azerbaijan-Turkey ties raised to level of alliance thanks to Shusha Declaration - Turkish MFA Politics 10:54
UN expects Azerbaijan’s GDP to be on rise in 2022-2023 Economy 10:46
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 14 Finance 10:35
Visitor inflow from Turkey to Georgia growing Georgia 10:34
White House says nothing on possible Biden and Putin meeting US 10:22
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 13 Uzbekistan 10:08
Turkey discloses Ankara-Sivas high-speed railway construction details (Exclusive) Turkey 10:06
Azerbaijani-Turkish relations gone through magnificent path of development - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 09:56
Oil dips as investors eye U.S. crude release, China demand concerns Oil&Gas 09:39
Azerbaijan’s export of tea down Economy 09:37
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations establishment between countries Politics 09:19
All news