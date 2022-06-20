Azerbaijan and Iran to sign cultural cooperation program - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. With the signing of a joint cooperation program in the near future, cultural ties between Iran and Azerbaijan will be further developed, Minister of Culture and Islamic Heritage of Iran Mohammed Mehdi Esmaili said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Kerimov in Tehran, Trend reports.

He noted that the two countries share a common culture, history.

"At a meeting with my Azerbaijani colleague, we discussed the issues of mutual visits, organization of joint film festivals, filming films about famous personalities and other issues that can contribute to the development of historical ties between the two countries," he said.