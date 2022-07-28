Azerbaijan working on developing eco-tourism - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Azerbaijan is working on developing eco-tourism, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, said in an interview with the EUobserver, an online newspaper based in Brussels, Trend reports.

“Our national parks and state reserves are ready to receive visitors, and we are working with other state agencies to develop more sustainable forms of tourism,” Babayev said.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan is a party to all the main international environmental conventions.

“There are around 20 of them, and we work closely with the various UN specialized environmental agencies responsible for their implementation,” he added.

As the minister noted, today one of the main priorities for Azerbaijan is the rehabilitation of the biodiversity of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020.

By restoring the territories, Azerbaijan also gets the opportunity to mitigate impact of the climate change, and strives to turn the land into a net zero emission zone by 2050 in line with “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-economic Development” strategy, by building “smart” cities and villages, Babayev said.

---

