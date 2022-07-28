Azerbaijan talks creation of regional early warning system related to climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Azerbaijan would like to create a regional early warning system to identify climate-related events and risks, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, said in an interview with the EUobserver, an online newspaper based in Brussels, Trend reports.

“A more effective exchange of information and coordinated actions with the neighbors would strengthen your resilience to some of the impacts of climate change. No country can cope with these challenges alone,” he said.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan is working on the sustainable development throughout the country.

“The Zaqatala State Nature Reserve in north-west Azerbaijan is to become the region's first biosphere reserve. These reserves are a UNESCO initiative to reconcile the conservation of biodiversity with its sustainable use,” Babayev said.

“As a party to the UN Convention on Climate Change, Azerbaijan ratified the Paris Agreement and set an ambitious target to decrease the emissions of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030. We have since adopted a new commitment to reduce emissions by 40 percent by 2050 as a voluntary commitment,” he added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm