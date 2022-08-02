Karabakh's revival to promote development of transport links in S.Caucasus – Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Karabakh's revival will contribute to the development of transport links in the region, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov in Tashkent on August 2, Trend reports.

"Restoring transport ties in the liberated territories, particularly the Zangazur corridor, will serve to further expand communication in the South Caucasus region," Bayramov stated.

According to him, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan held successful negotiations on possibilities and future development of transport relations.

"The countries should make every effort to develop regional communication through actively using the Baku–Tbilisi–Akhalkalaki–Kars railway and the Middle Corridor transport routes," Bayramov said.