Georgia, Türkiye, Azerbaijan sign agreement to simplify customs transit procedures between countries

An agreement on preliminary data exchange to simplify customs transit procedures between Georgian, Turkish and Azerbaijani Governments was signed in a tripartite meeting by Levan Kakava, the Head of Georgian Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance, Riza Turagay, the Deputy Minister of Trade of Türkiye and Shakhin Bagirov, the Acting Head of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, in Azerbaijan's capital of Baku, Trend reports citing Agenda.

The Georgian Revenue Service said the agreement, signed within the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project, would give the parties an opportunity to ensure the exchange of preliminary information on cargo and vehicles, moving between the borders of the three countries, and would promote “more effective” cooperation, security and legal trade between customs administrations.

Our goal should be data-based trade and transport documents, automatic completion of customs declarations, and encouraging electronic submission of information by consumers. At the same time, the artificial intelligence project is actively being implemented in the department”, said Kakava.

The parties also highlighted the importance of “smooth delivery” of international cargo in the Caucasus region and discussed the jointly implemented measures in the process of managing the increased cargo flow.