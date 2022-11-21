The first stage of Nar’s vocational training event for people with hearing impairment ends (PHOTO)

The first stage of the "Training School" for the current year, organized by "Nar" for the purpose of supporting people with hearing impairment, has come to an end. Certificates were presented to 10 participants who acquired professional skills as a nail technician in the 3-month training. The participants were taught all the knowledge about manicure and design works on nails.

The project is primarily aimed to provide vocational training to young people with speech and hearing disabilities to support their integration into society and financial freedom. The trainings are mostly focused on areas that are in demand in the labor market.

Speaking about the importance of the project, Kamran Abasov, head of "Support to the Deaf" Public Union, said: "I am proud to act as a partner in this project, because the "Training School" project leads to a significant change in the lives of hearing-impaired young people. I wish success to all the participants who passed the training." Aziz Akhundov, the head of Public Relations Department at Nar, emphasized that the mentioned project is the beginning of a new stage in the life of young people: "The knowledge gained in this training event gives the participants the opportunity to work independently as a nail technician and even start their own business. Our main goal is to support young people from this segment to gain monetary freedom," he said.

It should be noted that the "Training School" project supported by Nar won the "Best CSR project" nomination at the IPRA Golden World Awards 2019 competition at the prestigious international competition Eventia. Please visit us at nar.az/projects to learn about the other projects implemented by Nar in order to improve the social welfare of the society.

