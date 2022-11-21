Music of Azerbaijani, Jewish, Turkish composers to premiere in Carnegie Hall

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. National Music & Global Culture Society, led by the founder and concert pianist Nargiz Aliyarova, will perform a concert entitled "Bridges of Friendship" in the Carnegie Hall in New York on November 22, 2022, Trend reports.

The aim of the concert, where the music of Jewish, Turkish and Azerbaijani composers will be performed, is to unite these three communities and enhance friendly relations through the world of classical music.

The event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of great Azerbaijani composer Fikret Amirov will be attended by a couple of world famous musicians - violinist Alexander Markov and pianist Nargiz Aliyarova, together with the New York International Virtuosi Orchestra (NYIVO) led by conductor Fuad Ibrahimov.

The event will feature the world premiere of the Grammy-nominated "Vox in Terra" by Turkish composer Faruk Kanca, as well as the USA premiere Concerto on Arabian Themes for Piano and Orchestra, co-written by Fikret Amirov and Jewish-Azerbaijani composer Elmira Nazirova. Other works will include famous violin concertos by Felix Mendelssohn, a Jewish-German composer of the Romantic era, Nevita Kodalli, renowned Turkish composer, and George Gershwin, a famous Jewish-American composer and New York native.