Global Heritage Fund expert talks consequences of Armenian occupation in Karabakh

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 7. The world community should be informed about the consequences of the Armenian occupation in Karabakh, said the expert of the Global Heritage Fund Tatyana Krupa during her visit to Aghdam, Trend reports.

"International groups need to step up their work in Karabakh. I believe that the world should see the consequences of the Armenian occupation," she said.

According to her, international representatives should visit Karabakh for investigation and documentation of the consequences of the Armenian occupation.

The Global Heritage Fund is a nonprofit organization operating at the international level since 2002. The fund cooperates with more than 100 public and private organizations in 19 countries.