Competition for title of Best Operations Commando Company held (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 8 December 2022 17:02 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. According to the training plan approved for 2022, a competition for the title of Best Operations Commando Company was held in the Land Forces, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The commandos involved in the competition passed standards for drill training, physical training, fire training, and tactical training.

The commandos successfully fulfilled the tasks assigned during the stages of the competition held to improve the knowledge and skills of servicemen.

