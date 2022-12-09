New agreement between EU and Azerbaijan to expand co-op - Head of EU Delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The new agreement on the partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan will expand the cooperation in various fields, said Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko during the round table at the ADA University dedicated to the 20th anniversary of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, Trend reports.

"Currently, the EU and Azerbaijan are discussing the new agreement on the partnership, which will allow expanding the cooperation in various fields, including economic diversification, investments, and trade," he said.

Michalko also noted that the EU and Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of understanding this year. The memorandum is directed toward a strategic partnership in the field of energy.