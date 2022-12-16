Azerbaijan creates "hotline" for Armenians in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan created a "hotline" for Armenians in Karabakh, Dilara Efendieva, Azerbaijani human rights activist, head of the "Woman: Peace and Security Center" under the Azerbaijan Women's Rights Protection Society named after D.Aliyeva, told Trend.

"Despite all attempts of separatists and in particular the so-called "state minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, Ruben Vardanyan, to exert pressure on peaceful Armenians living in Karabakh, I received many calls of various kinds. In this regard, we decided to create a ‘hotline’," she said.

Efendiyeva pointed out that the call center is ready to respond promptly to requests of Armenians in Karabakh in case of humanitarian problems and to make every effort to solve them. The "hotline" number is +994702779911.

"We guarantee full confidentiality to all residents of the Karabakh region who have appealed to us," Efendiyeva said.