The Project Implementation Unit is seeking consultants with background in public health to assist in development of supporting documents for application: VACANCY

Agency Brief:

The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan Republic is the Principle Recipient of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM) TB and HIV/AIDS grants. The programs are implemented in close cooperation with the National TB and HIV Control Programs. The goal of the Program is to improve the epidemiological situation and reduce socio-economic burden of TB and HIV in Azerbaijan through significant decline in incidence, prevalence and mortality.

The Project Implementation Unit (PIU) is seeking consultants with background in TB, HIV and public health to assist in development of supporting documents for application of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria.

Objectives:

To provide technical assistance and assist Working Group in strengthening country capacity and facilitating dialogue process with the national counterpart, NTP, NAP and TGF project implementation unit in Republic of Azerbaijan. As a result, the following documents will be produced for TB and HIV requests:

Funding Request Application Form

Programmatic Gap Table(s)

Funding Landscape Table(s)

Performance Framework

Budget

Other supporting documents

Specific tasks:

Together with local working group, PIU, NTP, NAP and MOH in Azerbaijan, using all available background documents (such as WHO mission reports, NTP review reports and recently developed National Strategic Plan and others), external consultant will:

Work with local working group and key stakeholders in TB and HIV control in Azerbaijan to address skill-gap among participants and to facilitate program reviews, gap analysis, prioritization of needs towards completing the concept note;

Provide support in discussing and compiling all priority points identified by partner organizations missions and reviews;

Facilitate on the compiling the country input.

Contract Duration:

The period of the contract is January – June 2023.

Skills and Qualifications Required

Post-graduate training or degree in of the relevant fields of expertise, including economics, medicine, public health, communication, international relations

At least 5-year experience in the field of TB and HIV/AIDS prevention and programming of services, costing and resource-needs assessment, and data analysis

Solid and demonstrable knowledge and understanding of relevant technical areas / issues; considerable experience in provision of consulting services for national, international or multilateral programs and project related to TB and HIV/AIDS, health, development, and environment

Proven organizational, analytical and coordination skills, complemented with the ability to synthesize contributions documents into a final written products

Ability to analyze, interpret and synthesize information from a number of sources

Experience in writing analytical reports

Ability to meet deadlines

Advanced knowledge of English, including high degree of written proficiency. Russian would be an asset.

Deliverables:

This assignment is conceived as a number of tasks to be completed by the consultant, together with corresponding deliverables. The following outline plan is proposed, subject to finalization by consultant, in consultation with WG.

Deliverables:

Draft of Funding Request Final version of Funding Request and all supporting documents

Fees and Payment

The consultant will be paid on the basis of the successfully completion of all deliverables on a timely basis. The consultant will be provided with funds to cover travel and living expenses related to this assignment, including a per diem for Azerbaijan according to UN requirements. The payment for the consultant will be processed via electronic transfer by the MoH Azerbaijan, upon successful submission of the deliverables.

Applicants interested in this announcement should submit their proposals not later than December 26, 2022, at 17.00 p.m. Baku time to [email protected] in the following format:

1. Cover letter

2. Detailed technical proposal

3. Cost proposal

4. References

Contact phone: +994 12 4982032