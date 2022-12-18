Azerbaijani youth appeals to Armenians living in Khankendi (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Azerbaijani youth taking part in the protest on the Lachin road appealed to the Armenians living in the city of Khankendi.

"We have been participating in the protest for the seventh day now, and demand an end to ecological terror on our lands. We appeal to the residents of Armenian origin who live in our city of Khankendi. We urge you to live in peace with us and protect our environment together," they said.

The protesters also stressed that they are always ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for the passage of civilians of Khankendi and provide any assistance to Armenian families living in the lands of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has always stated a clear position on the Lachin road: this road can only be used for humanitarian purposes, and not for illegal economic and military activities.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, when arriving in the monitoring area, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented for the entire process to carry on.