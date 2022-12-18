Russian peacekeepers rejoice at Argentina's victory at 2022 World Cup (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 18. Azerbaijani protesters on the Lachin road and Russian peacekeepers are watching the game of the national teams of Argentina and France for first place in the World Cup, Trend reports from the scene.

The match is broadcast by Azerbaijan Public Television on a large monitor installed on the territory where a peaceful protest of Azerbaijani NGOs has been taking place for the seventh day straight.

The cameras also caught the moment of joy of the Russian peacekeepers at the victory of the Argentina national team.